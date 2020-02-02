Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Feuds About Super Bowl Halftime Show?

are Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Are you really feuding about the performance of your Super Bowl halftime show? This is what one of the tabloids would like readers to believe. Gossip Cop can confirm that the rumor is not true.

According to In contactThe biggest rivalry at the Super Bowl LIV isn’t between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, the magazine says, the two show performers have the bigger showdown at half-time. “There have been some tensions, to say the least, over the course of the half-time broadcast,” reports an unknown source. “J.Lo sees himself as the bigger star and she hates the thought that Shakira is stealing her thunder.”

The alleged insider goes on to say that the two singers “have been arguing about the direction of the show for weeks and neither of them are ready to withdraw”. The magazine has practically no details to support this claim. The outlet doesn’t explain the different visions that Lopez and Shakira have for the show, or why they’re supposedly not on the same page. It is always a red flag when a tabloid cannot work out the action it creates.

The story of the tabloid is very dramatic and also untrue. Last Thursday, Lopez and Shakira held a press conference in Miami before the big game. Both women talked about how special it is that two Latina women will team up for the halftime show. “When I think of all the little girls in the world who can see (and) that two Latinas are doing this in this country at the time, it’s only very empowering for us,” said Lopez.

After the press conference, Lopez tweeted two selfies from her and Shakira backstage, along with red, white, and blue hearts. Shakira also retweeted the post. It is clear that the two singers are proud to be on stage together and get along. Still, Gossip Cop told the story of the tabloid about a person in Lopez’s camp who confirmed that it was nonsense.

When In Touch isn’t busy pitting Lopez against other singers, the store prints fiction about her relationship with Alex Rodriguez. Already in February 2018 Gossip Cop The magazine was blown up because it incorrectly claimed that Lopez would drop Rodriguez. In August 2018, the publication ignored this fake story and instead reported that Lopez and Rodriguez married in Italy and had a baby. The singer and the former MLB got engaged in March 2019. They never separated, married, or had a baby before they got engaged.