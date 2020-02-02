Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

February 2 (UPI) – Pop stars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez hit the stage on Sunday during the Super Bowl halftime show, bringing out some of their more popular hits.

The set included hits “Whenever, Wherever” and “Waka Waka” by Shakira and “Waiting for Tonight” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” by Lopez, along with a host of other club anthems.

The Latino musicians performed on a circular stage that was lit up when fireworks started from the top of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

During the performance, 43-year-old Shakira in a red sequin outfit performed a belly dance with a rope that led to her legendary song “Hips Don’t Lie”.

Then 50-year-old Lopez entered the stage in a black leather outfit while holding on to the aerial of a replica skyscraper and singing her throbbing hit “Jenny from the Block” about her New York beginnings.

Then she went through a mix of her classic melodies when leather-covered backup dancers performed complex routines.

At one point during the show, the two stepped onto the stage and played “Let’s Get Loud” together in front of dancing children.

Before Lopez took the stage, he posted a picture of her hugging Skaira on her Instagram account.

“So excited to share the stage with you tonight, Shakira!” She wrote. “Let’s show the world what two little Latin American girls can do.”

Pepsi announced that Lopez and Shakira will perform during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show in September.

Ahead of the show, Shakira said her selection was “a very important moment for the Latino community in this country”.

The couple have now been added to the list of legendary musicians who performed during the event, including Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Missy Elliott and many more.