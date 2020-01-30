Jennifer Lopez, Shakira in honor of Kobe Bryant during the rest period – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLc2bbd454f9d9dff7ff72b3964faa27a011%

% MINIFYHTMLc2bbd454f9d9dff7ff72b3964faa27a012%

MIAMI – Shakira and Jennifer Lopez promised to remind Kobe Bryant of the Halftime show of Super Bowl 54 on Sunday.

The Chiefs of Kansas City will face the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium exactly one week after Bryant’s death; his 13 year old daughter, Gianna; and seven other people in a California helicopter crash.

% MINIFYHTMLc2bbd454f9d9dff7ff72b3964faa27a013%

% MINIFYHTMLc2bbd454f9d9dff7ff72b3964faa27a014%

Bryant, five-time NBA champion and eighteen-time All-Star with Los Angeles Lakers, was a role model for many of the NFL players who take to the field on Sunday.

SUPER BOWL HALFTIME: More about J-Lo, Shakira

Shakira, who will act as co-head of the cartel with Lopez in the Super Bowl halftime, revealed that her old friend, Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, was also deeply touched by the news and said he will think of Bryant when I act on Sunday.

“Gerard, my partner, called me with the sad news, I was struck because I knew Kobe and I knew him too, he went to one of my shows,” Shakira said.

“I can’t imagine the pain that your family has to go through now. Life is so fragile and that’s why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can.”

“I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday and celebrate life and diversity in this country. I am sure he would be very proud of the message that we are trying to convey on the stage that day.”

“I think it is a very important moment for the Latino community in this country. The Super Bowl is a very American event, it is as American as possible, and I think it will be very pleasant that it is also a reminder of the heritage of this country, which is one of diversity; that is what we will celebrate on Sunday. “

Lopez posted an emotional tribute to Bryant and his family on Instagram and was furious by discussing the impact it had on her and her fiancée, the major Major League player Alex Rodriguez.

“I rehearsed and talked about this show and Alex came to me with tears in his eyes and said: & # 39; You won’t believe what happened & # 39;” Lopez explained.

“I was devastated. I knew Kobe very well, they participated and started exercising almost at the same time. I was devastated. I knew Kobe and (his widow) Vanessa more in passing. I went to my last show in Las Vegas We both came as a date night, we had a wonderful night that night.

“I think it affects everyone, because it just reminds us again how fragile life is, how we should value every moment, how we should love people when they are here and not wait. How we don’t get a chance: it can be removed easily.

“Then I think of Vanessa as a mother and lose her best friend and companion, and lose her son. I think how terrible it must be for her now. I just wanted to send her a message and pray that God would lead her. Every moment because he still has to take care of three babies.

“I only wish that the nightmare is over, but it is not and that is life, we must continue, but at the same time it influences us and will affect us forever. Hopefully we remember this moment and what we are trying to spread love, kindness and unite everyone.

“This week, this event has a global sound that we must love, and we must be together and support each other. We cannot always disagree and that is part of our mission and message.”