Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform the super bowl

The 49ers play the Chiefs in the Super Bowl next Sunday, February 2. Millions will tune in to watch not only the game but to check out ads and half time.

J Lo and Shakira announced they had to perform in September.

Halftime is a very exciting achievement for an artist. The show, viewed by millions, allows an artist to present the best and most popular songs in the discography. Lady Gaga even wrote her way to the half-time Show in her documentary “5 Foot 2.”

There is supposed to be some tension surrounding the performances of these great artists. Due to time constraints, they find it difficult to decide on a list. Initially people and news agencies assumed that most of the performance would be together. Now, they have announced that they will only appear briefly at the end of the show.

One confidante explained that there is no real conflict only frozen tension. The intensity is understandable when we consider not only the price of the show but also the financial and time constraints. These amazing women, who are known for great shows, have to fit their songs in a short space of time.

In addition, false information appears to have contributed to the tension. Lopez has been led to believe that he will be the sole performer. J Lo was already trapped by the Golden Globes and the Oscars. It is worth taking the chance for a great show. In addition, the performers during the semifinal show do not receive any financial compensation for their performance.

J Lo and Shakira have left no bad blood. In fact, she is just the opposite of Jennifer Lopez, noting that she is happy to share the stage with her “Latina colleagues”. This drama can be fake news that often spreads to amazing and successful women against each other.

Regardless of what happens in the background, both professionals will surely bring their Super Bowl game and deliver amazing performances that showcase their talent and work ethic. Personally, I tune in with the hope of seeing “Loca” and “El Anillo” running.