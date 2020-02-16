[jennifer-lopez-shares-bikini-selfie:-“-peaceful-and-recharged-&-#-39-&-#-39]

Just after a controversial 2020 Super Bowl Portion-time exhibit efficiency and a whirlwind awards period, Jennifer Lopez He is pleased to chill out and recharge.

%MINIFYHTML54f5dc0d28538c8d56711adc02199b7711% %MINIFYHTML54f5dc0d28538c8d56711adc02199b7712%

The 50-yr-old singer and actress posted on her Instagram web page a selfie that shows her putting on a sparse white thread bikini, which highlights her killer human body.

"Comfortable and ornate," he wrote.

"Unicorn," he commented Gabrielle Union.

"Damn male," he wrote Royal Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga.

His image burned Instagram in the sort of a lot of hearth emojis released by other supporters.

Lopez experienced also proven his physique in form in his ultra alluring Superbowl Halftime Display overall performance, which he co-headed with Shakira and that bothered quite a few conservatives.

"It was an unbelievable second for us," J.Lo advised E! News at the 2020 Movie Impartial Spirit Awards. "The message was actually about gals and Latinos who lifted their voices and stepped ahead and ended up not afraid to defend themselves and everything I want to express not only to my daughter but to all the ladies on that stage and to be proud of who you are, to communicate for oneself, to know your benefit and your price. That was the information. I consider that for women of all ages all over the place, that was the message. "