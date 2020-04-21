Jennifer Lopez sued the photographer more than Instagram for $ 150 million

Jennifer Lopez is suing for $ 150,000 over an Instagram photo she uploaded in 2017.

According to ISNA, it was reported on Monday that the 50-year-old, after sharing a close-up portrait without the permission of Steve Sands, a New York photographer, is facing a lawsuit for copyright infringement. News.

In the photo, which was shared with Lopez’s Instagram more than 119 meters away, she appears to be dressed as the character of her blue shadows, Harley. He called it “#Harley”.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

In court documents obtained from the site, Sand Lopez and his manufacturing company accuse Nuyorican Productions of “taking its own brand” from the photo, which was posted on June 22, 2017 and has been liked more than 656,000 times. Promote the right license or compensation.

The plaintiffs added: “The defendants did not obtain a photo of the plaintiff’s license for this website, nor did the defendants have the plaintiff’s permission or consent to publish the photo on their website.” “”

According to Richard Libowitz’s lawyer, who filed the case in federal court in Manhattan, the incident “is a well-known example of people using photos of unlicensed photographers for branding on social media.”

“The number of likes a photo receives along with the number of social media followers is a tool to commercialize their posts,” Livitovs told E in a statement. News.

This is not the first time that a Housters actor has been copied from a photographer for copyright infringement. Last year, Splash News and Picture filed a federal lawsuit against Lopez for $ 150,000 for a picture of the singer holding hands with Alex Rodriguez in New York City, which he shared on his Instagram account in 2017.

Watch more

At the time, Paparazzi’s agency said Lopez’s use of the photo had a negative effect on the amount of money the company could have, as it was “creative, distinctive and valuable” and could have magazines and journals.

“This is a creative, distinctive and valuable photograph,” the company said in court documents. “Because of the subject’s reputation, and the quality and visual appeal of the photograph, the plaintiff (and the photographer’s representative) stood up to obtain a photo license.

“Instagram immediately made this photo available to tens of millions of Lopez fans … otherwise they would be interested in seeing the licensed copies of the photo in the complaining magazines and newspapers.”

A recent lawsuit has sparked a flurry of Instagram comments from fans in support of singer On The Floor.

“Imagine you complained about sending a picture of yourself,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Love the queen who stands in her place! Beautiful and strong.”

.