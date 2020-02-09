Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl halftime show message empowering women

Jennifer Lopez reflects on last weekend’s Super Bowl resting show and said she wanted the performance, led by two Latinas – she and Shakira – to have a powerful message for women.

During Friday’s “The Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon, she explained why she was kicking off her segment by standing on top of a replica of the Empire State Building.

“I wanted women to be at the top of the world, we are now at the top of the world. On top of the Empire State Building and doing” Jenny from the Block, “Lopez told Fallon.

Another memorable part of the rest period was the pole dancing of Lopez.

“That was my little nod to ‘Hustlers’, I was kind of like this:” I learned some polar things, show me what I could do, we can put it in, “she said about the film in which she was a stripper plays that light up its Wall Street customers … “And I felt again, it was a very powerful move.”

Lopez’s pole dancing combined complex choreography of her and Shakira did not sit well with some people. After their energetic achievements, the duo led to an online debate: is a show filled with scantily clad women, suggestive dance movements and pole dancing empowerment, objectifying or something that must be accompanied by a parental warning?

“I think that’s fair madness,” Lopez told Variety during the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday.

She continued: “We are both really respectful artists who are mothers and children and very aware of what we do. We have done a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latin culture that I think is very well reserved. And that small group of people who want to be negative about it, I can’t even leave it because it was such a great night. “

Lopez said she is proud of her and Shakira’s achievements and that it has delivered a powerful message.

“The message of standing up for yourself, being a woman, that’s what I want to pass on to little girls … all about you – be proud of it,” she said. “I am very proud of the performance that evening.”

The Super Bowl rest period also included a special guest who stole the spotlight: Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz.

After Lopez threw it back with a performance of “Jenny from the Block” and “Get Right”, she was accompanied by a children’s choir that included her daughter. Emme sang “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen while Lopez went back to the stage draped in a double-sided feathered Puerto Rican and American flag.

The ‘Waiting for Tonight’ artist shared that her daughter was not too nervous before she made her debut.

“She has the performance gene. She doesn’t care how big it is or how it scares you, “Lopez Fallon said.” She has that gene, that gene of “I feel comfortable here.” … I wish I could felt more like her. “

She added, “She has a good time with it, and I would never let her do it if it ever made her uncomfortable.”

