jennifer-lopez-talks-about-the-oscar-snub-of-&-#-39-hustlers-&-#-39-:-&-#-39-i-was-a-small-unhappy-&-#-39

Jennifer Lopez has finally broken her silence about her motion picture & # 39 Hustlers & # 39 becoming snubbed at this year’s Oscars.

“I was a minimal sad since there was a lot of accumulation. There had been several articles. I acquired several very good notices, far more than at any time in my job, and there were being lots of & # 39 She’s likely to be nominated for an Oscar, it can be heading to materialize if she will not , you happen to be nuts. I am looking through all the articles or blog posts that say: “Oh my God, could this occur?” And then it wasn’t like that, and I claimed: “It was a tiny little bit.” disappointing, “he stated to Oprah Winfrey on Winfrey’s,quot Eyesight 2020: his daily life in target “tour on Saturday.

But the star would not enable the snub hold it down:

“You recognize that you want people validation. You want persons to say you did a excellent career, and I understood, & # 39 No, you really don’t have to have that. You do it mainly because you really like it,” he mentioned. “I you should not require this award to tell me that I am more than enough.”

