Jennifer Lopez Tight Alex Rodriguez?

is Jennifer Lopez Controlling Alex Rodriguez? A tabloid this week claims that the singer leads her fiancé on a “tight leash”. Gossip Cop can confirm that the story is wrong.

A new article from star comes with the lively headline: “Master the rules of J. Lo for A. Rod!” A source says to the magazine: “Jennifer has always eaten Alex out of her hand, but she has risen one level or three lately.” According to the suspect insider, Rodriguez is “incredibly flogged” by his pop star partner.

The so-called “insider” adds, “Alex has no say in anything. She even manages his fitness routines.” The reason why Lopez is said to have taken more control over Rodriguez? Caught flirting with another woman and read the act to him. This leash around Alex’s neck just got a step or two closer! “

Gossip Cop can expose this wrong story. Lopez is known for her work ethic and zest for action. So it makes no sense that she pecks her partner the way the so-called “source” implies. In fact, in an interview with Elle, Lopez broken down what attracted her to Rodriguez in the first place. It was definitely not gentle nature or blind obedience that drew her to him.

“We are very similar in our drive and ambition,” said Lopez. “He’s an athlete. He wanted to be the best. I feel the same way. I just want to be great at what I do. We’re both like that. We’re both super hard workers. We’re driven by our passions. And we have an enormous amount of respect for each other. “

This tabloid only uses the well-known name of Lopez to sell titles. Gossip Cop has blown up many inaccurate stories from Star about Lopez in the past. For example, last July’s release reported that Lopez and Rodriguez had planned a $ 17 million beach wedding in Malibu. Gossip Cop Contact our source near the situation, which confirms that the story was invented. The engaged couple have not yet walked down the aisle.

In May 2018, the magazine claimed that Lopez had spied on Rodriguez. In reality, the singer trusts her fiance and has never hired someone to follow him. Gossip Cop declared the story false after consulting a source close to the situation that denied the allegations. One day the tabloids have to do something right, but not today.