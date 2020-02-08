Jennifer Tilly confirms her engagement in Syfy’s Chucky series

It’s been 2 years since Jennifer Tilly’s last appearance as Tiffany Valentine in 2017 Cult of Chucky, Now the Oscar nominee has officially confirmed that she will return to Don Mancini’s long career child’s play Franchise in Syfy’s upcoming horror series Chucky, Speaking to Page Six, Tilly announced that series production is expected to begin next summer.

“I am so excited,” Tilly said. “Chucky is very important to me. All over the world, I’m getting off a plane to a country I didn’t even know existed and they know a word and that word is “Chucky” and they want a hug. “

“Don Mancini, who created Chucky 30 years ago, is the author of this series, so it’s the original from Chucky. A little bird told me that I would be part of it. “

Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine made her debut in 1998 Chucky and his bride where she played as the love interest of the title killer doll, which unlike Chucky only kills people who deserve it. She also played in two other sequels Chucky seeds and Chucky Curse,

RELATED: American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson Officially Returns for Season 10

By doing Chucky After an old Chucky doll shows up at a local sale, an idyllic American city is plunged into chaos as a series of horrific murders unearths the city’s hypocrisy and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies – and allies – from Chucky’s past threatens to reveal the truth behind the murders, as well as the unspeakable origins of the demon doll as an apparently ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

In 1988, Chucky made his way into the zeitgeist of pop culture with the premiere of Berlin child’s play Directed and co-written by Tom Holland. The international sensation produced six sequels, all written by Mancini and produced by David Kirschner. Last year, Orion Pictures released a horror remake of the 1988 film, in which Mark Hamill appeared as the voice of Chucky.

RELATED: Syfy is renewing Van Helsing for the fifth and final season

Mancini (Hannibal) and Kirschner (hocus-pocus) alongside Nick Antoscia (The act) about his Eat the Cat banner. This project is Mancini’s second collaboration with Syfy, who worked on the horror anthology series Channel zero,

The child’s play The series has been running for 30 years. The first film was box office success in 1988, generally positive reviews and a cult episode that produced six sequels that remained box office successes but slowly began to receive more mixed and negative reviews until the film was revived Chucky Cursewho returned to the franchise’s horror roots and received very positive reviews. The last installment Cult of Chucky, was released on Blu-ray and Video on Demand last October and has received strong reviews from critics. Brad Dourif has been an integral part of the franchise since its inception and has given the murderous doll his voice in all of the films.