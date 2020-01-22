Jennifer’s obsession with Jackie’s wealth caused an RHONJ war – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML57ef0ef809e818e424ee12f225973d8411%

There are three things he does not discuss at the table: politics, religion and money.

Wednesday night, however, is brand new Royal Housewives of New Jersey, this idea was shamelessly ignored as Jennifer Aydin remained obsessed Jackie GoldschneiderThe wealth of while in the Hamptons. Of course, this drama reached a critical point when it was revealed that Aydin accused Goldschneider of being “cheap” after serving pizza at his son’s birthday party.

But let’s go back …

During the first night of the gang in the Hamptons, things turned uncomfortable when Aydin Goldschneider asked about his family’s money. The money issue came later Melissa Gorga revealed at dinner that Goldschneider had her husband Evan Sign a prenuptial agreement. As indicated in a flashback, Jackie confessed that she had “family money.”

“Do you have family money?” Aydin surprised noticed in response to the news.

According to Jackie, he decided to conclude marital conditions “out of respect for (his) parents, quot; who worked” really, very hard, quot; for his wealth. Although this simple explanation should have been the end of the conversation, Aydin could not help looking for details.

Aydin not only asked Goldschneider about his knowledge of shares, but also asked him whether Rhonj De partner had other characteristics of the Hamptons. Oh, and boldly asked Jackie if she made more money than her husband.

“Jennifer has no filter, we all know that. But I have to say that she really gets information from Jackie,” Gorga said in a confessional. “And that is not an easy task, because Jackie is a very private person.”

Although Jackie assured women that she and her husband contribute a lot to their total wealth, she also said she is not “talking about money.”

“Asking someone how much money he has is rude,” Jackie mused later. “And no matter how much Jennifer Jennifer has, you can’t buy a class.”

According to Jennifer, her fascination for Jackie’s wealth comes from the fact that she is not from money and defended that it is a common theme in Middle Eastern culture.

“I have the largest house here, but that is my only house,” Jennifer added awkwardly.

Although Jackie laughed at Jenny’s questions, she still felt uncomfortable with the discussion the next day. So Jackie entrusted Melissa: Teresa Giudice Y Dolores Catania about your inconvenience

“I have never heard anyone talk so much about money,” Jackie said to the girls in a local boutique. “Have you ever met anyone who talked so much about money?”

Ironically, Jennifer brought Jackie’s wealth to another boutique. In particular, Jennifer told Margaret Josephs that she thought Jackie was really “cheap.”

“You know, his son’s birthday party only had pizza,” Aydin said. “After knowing everything you have, it seems a bit stingy.”

Although Josephs claimed it was only the Goldschneider’s “value system,” Aydin doubled and said his friend “just didn’t want to spend the money.”

This conversation started in a typical Rhonj way while the whole gang had lunch.

“You mean I got cheap with the party I made for my kids because I didn’t give you gourmet food during the party?” Jackie snarled at Jennifer. ‘Do you know what my children wanted at this party? They wanted pizza and Nutella cake. “

When Jackie explained that the economical price was not “over costs,” Jennifer accused her of being patronized.

“Get the stick out of your ass and enjoy life for a while,” Jennifer replied.

“I spend it when I want to spend it,” Jackie replied.

This comment accused Jennifer Jackie of not having spent her wealth on her own children.

‘I’m on fire. That’s talking about me as a father, “Jackie told Rhonj’s camera. “To say that I took something from my children and did something less special because it was cheap. It really is a new low for Jennifer.”

Finally, the other housewives were dragged into the dispute and found themselves on either side of the discussion. However, when Jennifer said that pizza and cake would be a “play date” for her and that the invited children had probably forgotten the party, Melissa decided it was time to step in and defend Jackie.

“Guess who wins? This mother is here,” Gorga said at the table. “Because she’s a saver. She’s very intelligent, it’s not about the program. In the long run, you see whose kids can get along well in 30 years.”

“Do you mean that my children will not succeed in 30 years?” Jennifer was fired again.

As the weather got warmer, Jennifer covered Melissa and demanded an answer to her question. This Rhonj loan piece gave rise to a total war?

Check out the new game next week for that answer. Royal Housewives of New Jersey.

Royal Housewives of New Jersey is broadcast on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Bravo.

