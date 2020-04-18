Jenny Beth Announces Resumption of Apple Music Show “Start Making Sense”

Jenny Beth has announced that her Apple music show “Start Making Sense” will be back from recess and will be featuring the likes of Demon Albarn, Johnny Marr, Allison Moshart and Anna Calvi.

The show, described by Beth as “an open-air radio show for fans of music,” first aired in April 2016 and ran for 126 episodes. It will return today (April 18) at 4 pm BNT and continue weekly.

“I’m here for an hour to entertain you with good music and good conversation. It’s been a while since the last episode and it’s good to be back,” Beth said in a video posted on her Instagram.

On this episode 127, I invited the artists to send me words of inspiration so I could read them for you on the show. Tune In and Hear Attachments from @ arca1000000, Damon Albarn @gorillaz, @johnnymarrgram, @amosshart, @annacalvi, @ko, @juliettelewis, @idlesband, @fontainesband, @queensofthestoneage @bella_freud @davidsitek @ ezraicerunterfund @barrow_geoff @trentemoeller @sylviekreusch @little_vampire @gemma_s_thompson @edgar_the_breathtaker and more … | Episode 127 will air @applemusic today 8am LA / 11am NY / 4pm UK / 5pm French time and will air every two Saturdays.

“These past few weeks have been more than challenging for us all at home, so I thought it would help to ask some of my friends, the artists, to send me their words so I could read them in this episode.”

Among others who have sent messages are IDLES, Karen O, Fontaines D.C., Ezra Furman and Queens Of The Stone Age.

In recent months, Beth has had a solo career, after the end of 2016, Savages announced that she was “going to rest.”

Yesterday (April 17), she shared the amazing new single “Innocence” and announced that the release of her debut solo album “To Love Is To Live” will be postponed from May 8 to June 12.

In February, meanwhile, she began a television chat show, the first episode of which also featured IDLES and Primal Scream.