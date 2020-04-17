Jenny Beth Dinosaur Lilac teases new single and live concert

Daughenny frontman Jenny Beth is teasing a new single coming tomorrow (April 17).

Shooting on Instagram, the singer posted a short clip on the back of her head depicting a stream of bass lines and strobe lights, probably from a video track titled “Innocence.”

She has also posted numerous posts about the single and future plans.

“This post says that this Friday I decided to release a new song called ‘Innocence’. I tried to convey a lot in the album and it resonates today, much as if it were anticipation.” Innocence is a sense of isolation that I have felt many times in big cities, living so close to people but feeling so far away, ”she said from the road.

Beth also talked about her upcoming album “To Love Is To Live”, due out May 8 and teasing the concert program. It will feature guest appearances from Romy Madley Croft, Peaky Blinders stars Cillian Murphy and Joe Talbat of IDLES.

She added: “I think this album coming out at this point will feel important, maybe even comforting. Obviously we couldn’t shoot the video during the lockout, but fortunately we shot great rehearsal footage and let’s share it with you. Gig without an audience. Or rather a concert with a virtual audience … you. More about this between today and Friday. “

Her track is the previous single “Flower”.

In addition to the new album, Beth will also release her first book, Crimes Against a Manifesto of Love, which is a compilation of her erotic short stories, along with a photo of Johnny Hostel.