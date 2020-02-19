[jens-lehmann-adamant-arsenal-invincibles-would-beat-present-day-liverpool-group-as-the-premier-league-is-‘not-as-strong’-as-it-as-soon-as-was]

Jens Lehmann believes Liverpool have the high-quality to go the total Premier League year unbeaten – but maintains they would be no match for Arsenal’s Invincibles.

The former Germany stopper performed an integral section in Arsene Wenger’s history-breaking Gunners side of the 2003/04 time, exactly where they turned the initial English facet to go the total period undefeated since Preston North Close in 1889.

Getty Photographs – Getty Jens Lehmann believes his previous Arsenal side have been improved than the present Liverpool group

Liverpool are on course to match this feat, obtaining dropped just two factors so much this marketing campaign with 25 wins out of 26 matches performed.

The Anfield club are also on the lookout to break the record for the major title-winning margin of 19 details established by Manchester City in 2017/18, as perfectly as the most sum of game titles won in a solitary time (32) – also held by Pep Guardiola’s aspect.

And Lehmann, who made 147 Premier League appearances for the Gunners from 2003 to 2008, believes Male Metropolis are the only club who can halt Liverpool from turning out to be the new ‘Invincibles.’

no put

Chelsea say a ‘large group’ of Person United fans sung homophobic chants through match fantastic match?

Bundesliga wonderkid ‘the variety of participant Liverpool are searching for’ Revealed

Dortmund’s entrance 3 at end of PSG match could have played for England harmless

‘Simply not true’ – Male Metropolis CEO responds to UEFA ban with strongly-worded denial not my decision

Neymar hits out at PSG for remaining ‘scared’ to enjoy him ahead of Dortmund defeat target

Arsenal linked with Bundesliga defender with buyout clause of a lot more than £30m fox hunt

Brendan Rodgers plots reunion with Liverpool star as Leicester make tactic NOT Ready

McManaman points out his shock at stories linking Cantwell to Liverpool incorrect

Atletico blasted for utilizing ‘dark arts’ versus Liverpool – ‘It was awful to watch’ huge time

RB Leipzig consider cheeky dig at Spurs with tweet to display extraordinary ten-12 months journey

“Liverpool is an awesome story. All the substances are there for them to develop into the ‘Invincible’ champions,” Lehmann claimed at the Laureus World Activity Awards in Berlin.

“They are a fantastic staff, seriously very well organised — and also occasionally a tiny little bit lucky.

“But that isn’t a criticism. At moments, we had been fortunate as very well and I am a believer that you have to operate challenging to earn your very good fortune.

“Now they have the likelihood to become Invincibles — and I believe the only staff that can prevent that happening now is Manchester Town.”

getty photos – getty Vieira was Arsenal’s captain during their ‘Invincibles’ title profitable 2003/04 year

Liverpool have absent 43 best-flight game titles with out shedding, the most in the club’s 127-yr heritage. They now have their eye on matching Arsenal’s file of 49 video games unbeaten between 2003 and 2005.

However, Lehmann believes his previous aspect, led by Patrick Vieira and spearheaded by Thierry Henry, would show also considerably for Liverpool if the two groups performed every single other.

“I would say the Leading League is not as potent as it at the time was and groups are overwhelmed right before they even enjoy Liverpool,” he additional.

“I do not want to just take anything away from their achievement due to the fact they obviously have a great crew. The point they have only drawn a single match so far makes the accomplishment even far more unique.

‘Atletico Madrid suffocated Liverpool, they are a person of the most stubborn groups in earth football’ – Jason Cundy’s verdict on the Reds’ Champions League defeat

“We drew 12 games but a lot of of those people ended up just after we had clinched the title and we did not imagine about likely unbeaten until soon after we experienced clinched the title at White Hart Lane.

“I consider our Arsenal workforce would have overwhelmed this Liverpool staff. Not easily, but we would have received since we had extra specific class than what Liverpool have.

“It’s really tough to look at but when I glimpse at the specific top quality we had and the rate we experienced, then I assume we would have had the edge.”