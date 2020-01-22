Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Woo Sung share their thoughts on the final collaboration in a new film

Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Woo Sung talked about playing together in a movie for the first time!

In the January 22 episode of SBS “Night of Real Entertainment”, the actors participated in an interview to promote their latest film “Beasts Clawing at Straws”. It is a film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Keisuke Sone about people in desperate situations who have to live with unexpected results of their choice.

Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Woo Sung are stars who debuted around the same time and achieved fame in the film industry. Despite this, the actors never crossed paths to act together in a film until “Beasts Clawing at Straws”.

“I’m glad we were able to film (together) even now,” said Jeon Do Yeon. Jung Woo Sung agreed: “As you say, it makes me think that I was not the only one waiting. It is an honor.”

The two actors are the same age. Speaking about his observation of Jung Woo Sung on set, Jeon Do Yeon said, “It made me think he was an actor with appearances that I had never seen before. I want to work with him again on a film set. “

Jung Woo Sung also shared his thoughts on his co-star. “It made me think it must have been difficult for her to portray fierce characters (in previous films),” said the actor. “I hope this is a time when actress Jeon Do Yeon can become whole while playing a light role.” Jeon Do Yeon was moved by her words and said, “Thank you. I am so affected. “

The movie stars also tested their chemistry during the interview where they had two choices and had to answer at the same time. They were asked questions such as spicy seafood noodles or black bean noodles, night or day, and melodrama or action. They had different answers to all of the questions before responding to the melodrama for their film preference.

Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Woo Sung also talked about working with Yoon Yeo Jung in their latest film. The actor revealed: “In the film, there is a scene where Yoon Yeo Jung clings to Jeon Do Yeon’s hair.” He joked, “She looked really proud when she did this.” in “The Housemaid” where I slap Yoon Yeo Jung and I think it was a big shock for her. “

“Beasts Clawing at Straws” will be presented on February 12.

