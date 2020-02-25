Actress Jeon Do Yeon picked Park Search engine optimisation Joon as an actor she would like to get the job done with.

In a latest interview with Herald Pop, Jeon Do Yeon, who stars in the new film “Beasts Clawing at Straws,” said, “Before it’s as well late, I want to work a large amount with young actors.” When asked who she would want to work with specially, the actress, shy at to start with, picked Park Search engine marketing Joon, who is at present starring in JTBC’s “Itaewon Course.”

Chatting about Jung Woo Sung, her co-star in “Beasts Clawing at Straws,” she mentioned, “I believe it would be entertaining to perform with Jung Woo Sung in a comedy. I by no means imagined him in a comedy, but soon after functioning with him in this challenge, I feel it would be enjoyable. I felt that he has a large amount of various sides to him. Simply because it was this sort of a shorter time that we worked together in [our recent movie], I want to see him additional as an actor.”

Supply (one)