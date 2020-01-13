Jeon Hye Jin joins Bae Doona, Cho Seung Woo, Lee Joon Hyuk and many more in season 2 of “Forest Of Secrets”

Loading...

Jeon Hye Jin has been confirmed for the second season of tvN’s “Forest of Secrets”!

On January 13, a tvN source told CBS No Cut News, “It is true that Jeon Hye Jin was cast.” His agency, HODU & U Entertainment, also confirmed, “It is true that actress Jeon Hye Jin appears in ‘Forest of Second Season of the Secrets. However, it would be difficult to reveal his character. “

The second season of “Forest of Secrets” is the sequel to the 2017 tvN series, and will be written by writer Lee Soo Yeon who wrote the script for the first season. The production will go from production manager (PD) Ahn Kil Ho to PD Park Hyun Suk whose past works include “Just Dance”, “Uncontrollably Fond” and “The Princess’s Man”.

Other cast members include Cho Seung Woo who appears as the emotionless attorney Hwang Si Mok and Bae Doona as a warm-hearted policeman Han Yeo Jin, in addition to Yoon Se Ah, Lee Joon Hyuk and Choi Moo Sung.

The second season of “Forest of Secrets” will tell the story of a lonely and emotionless prosecutor and a warm and upright police officer working together to investigate the truth behind a murder and corruption in the prosecution.

In the meantime, check out Jeon Hye Jin in his latest drama “Search: WWW” now!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?