Jeon Sung Woo and Ahn Eun Jin test their real-life video game relationship in “War Of Prosecutors”

The potential of a digital relationship in the real world will be tested in “War of Prosecutors”!

In the drama, viewers were surprised when the administrator of the poker office Sung Mi Ran (played by Ahn Eun Jin) turned out to be “Camillus the Great”, the best player of a computer game appreciated by Kim Jung Woo (played by Jeon Sung Woo).

Last week, Kim Jung Woo was the victim of articles in the online game. He was not only the first prosecutor to file a complaint for his own case, but he also engaged in a small and noisy argument with the suspect during the in-person investigations. This led to summoning the best player in the game “Camillus the Great”, and Sung Mi Ran surprised everyone by revealing his identity online and sitting in the witness chair.

Once she sat down, Sung Mi Ran slowly raised her hand where she proudly wore the “Supreme Being” ring. Recognizing the ring, Kim Jung Woo was amazed and immediately knelt before her. The laughter followed when the drama turned into a video game scene where Sung Mi Ran and Kim Jung Woo turned into video game characters.

A question mark has now appeared in the relationship between Kim Jung Woo and Sung Mi Ran. Her behavior and constant observation of Kim Jung Woo prompted some viewers to speculate if she had feelings for her colleague. His last revelation of identity, however, changed his scenario.

Kim Jung Woo had previously said: “There are only three people I admire in this world: General Lee Soon Shin, my father and Camillus the Great”, and showed his overprotective side for Sung Mi Ran. When Jo Min Ho (played by Lee Sung Jae) asked if it was a sign of love, Kim Jung Woo replied, “It’s devotion.” Viewers now wonder how their relationship online as king and loyal subject will take place at the office. .

A source in the drama said, “Mi Ran’s secret identity has been revealed. The cute chemistry of Jung Woo and Mi Ran will continue to appear. Please wait impatiently for the drama until the end to see if their relationship will stay in the game or if it can progress in real life. “

“War of Prosecutors” is broadcast on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST.

