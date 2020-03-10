“Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” to Movie Devoid of Audiences

“Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will both movie without having audiences to avoid the unfold of coronavirus.

ABC

The exhibit should go on, but as the coronavirus proceeds to unfold, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will press on with out their studio audiences, in accordance to TMZ. As a protecting measure, the two activity demonstrates will begin filming without the need of audiences currently (March 10).

Citing production sources at the two displays, TMZ reports that a single component that contributed to the determination was the health and fitness of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who is currently battling phase 4 pancreatic most cancers and therefore has a compromised immune program. Producers at the very long-jogging sport show reportedly felt that exposing Trebek to big audiences would be much too dangerous.

Producers at Wheel of Fortune, on the other hand, were being reportedly worried about the truth that their audiences have a tendency to be elderly (this means they’d be far more at danger than other folks if they were being to agreement the virus) and audiences for both exhibits tend to travel in from out of town to show up at the tapings. There is at present no term on how lengthy the shows intend to film without having a are living studio viewers.

On Monday, the Centers for Ailment Handle issued a warning for People aged 60 and about, warning them to remain house if possible mainly because they are more inclined to starting to be very seriously sick from coronavirus.

