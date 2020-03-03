‘jeopardy!’-host-alex-trebek-donates-$100k-to-aid-la-region-rescue-mission

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — Emmy-profitable ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek produced a generous donation to assist a Southern California nonprofit organization.

Trebek donated $100,000 to the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission. The group’s purpose is to avoid, lower and inevitably reduce poverty, hunger and homelessness.

Hope of the Valley is building a new facility in North Hollywood.

Trebek called founder Ken Craft and questioned for a tour. Not much too extensive after that, Trebek gave Craft a verify.

The contribution will go a very long way to encouraging satisfy the requirements of a lot of who need meal, transportation, and clinical company.

A multi-goal area at the new shelter will be named immediately after Alex and his wife Jean Trebek.