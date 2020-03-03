‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek donates $a hundred,000 to help L.A. area rescue mission

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Emmy winning match clearly show host Alex Trebek has produced a generous donation to aid a Southern California nonprofit corporation.

Trebek donated $100,000 to the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission. The group’s objective is to prevent, decrease and inevitably reduce poverty, starvation and homelessness. Hope of the Valley is setting up a new facility in North Hollywood. Trebek referred to as Founder Ken Craft and requested for a tour. Not way too very long following that, Trebek gave Craft a examine.

The contribution will go a long way to serving to fulfill the demands of many who have to have meal, transportation, and healthcare company.

A multi-intent home at the new shelter will be named after Alex and his wife Jean Trebek.