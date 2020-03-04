‘jeopardy!’-host-alex-trebek-offers-update-on-cancer-one-calendar-year-immediately-after-prognosis

Virtually 1 year immediately after telling the environment he experienced phase four pancreatic cancer, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek introduced that he is now 1 of 18% of people to survive the to start with calendar year following prognosis.

On March 6, 2019, Trebek told the environment about his diagnosis, promising admirers he would battle and defeat the very low survival amount studies.

Now, he’s talking about his designs to defy the odds yet again and be amid the 7% of patients to achieve the two-year mark.

“My oncologist tried using to cheer me up the other working day … He was particular that 1 calendar year from now, the two of us would be sitting in his office environment celebrating my 2nd anniversary of survival,” he mentioned. “If we just take it just one working day at a time, with a good attitude, anything at all is possible.”

The 79-12 months-previous video game present host admitted that this past calendar year experienced not been quick, and, at moments, crammed with good pain and depression.

“Now I would be lying if I said the journey experienced been an effortless one particular,” he claimed. “There have been some very good days, but a large amount of not so very good days. I joked with pals that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo remedies will.”

Pancreatic cancer is the fourth major lead to of cancer deaths in The usa, in accordance to MD Anderson Most cancers Center in Houston, afflicting an approximated 50,000 People every single calendar year.

Trebek has served as the confront of the video game present considering that it produced its debut in daytime syndication in 1984. With just about 8,000 episodes underneath his belt, he holds the Guinness Entire world History for Most Sport Display Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter.