Jeremy Corbyn follows British politics

LONDON – It’s tempting to ignore the Labor Party leadership competition. As in a traffic accident, it seems almost indecent to take a close look, and you have other places to be. However, it is worth taking an inventory.

Opposition parties in democracies are not a superfluous accessory. They hold the ruling party accountable, draw attention to problems that the government may overlook, and promote healthy competition between ideas. The British House of Commons was designed with opposite banks to underline this struggle. It does not work if a seating group is forgotten.

Labor’s work has become much more difficult after three consecutive defeats. The party’s first job in choosing a new leader is to decide why it lost so much to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s conservatives in December. But the campaign has been an avoidance exercise so far, and Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn’s polarizing figure is following the process.

Corbyn remains the title head until a new leader is crowned. He has great support in the loyal core of the party: the unions, which are vital to the election of a new leader and the grassroots movement. It’s hard to have an open discussion about his catastrophic legacy when he’s still in the room.

Some of the wisest analysis of Labor’s throbbing loss comes from Wigan Parliament member Lisa Nandy, who resigned from Corbyn’s shadow cabinet in 2016 because of his management and her party’s Brexit position. Nandy is an outside shot for the leadership, but she has impressed with her direct conversation where the party went off the rails. She says of the feedback from voters:

“There was only a general feeling that at the head of the Labor Party we no longer speak for people like them, that we have no skin in the game, that we are not rooted in these communities and we I just don’t like them and we come not often to ask people what they think and what they have to say. “

So far, the struggle seems to be between the Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer and the Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey. Starmer, a former director of the Prosecutor’s Office, has had two strikes against him from the start: he is male and represents a London seat. Labor is well aware that it is the only party that has no female leadership and that it is considered to be urban and unconnected with its once loyal base in northern England. He is a figure of the establishment, however much he claims the roots of the working class.

It would be a shame if Labor voters were distracted by these factors. What Starmer lacks in everyone’s appeal, he compensates in intellect, integrity and respect on the benches.

Starmer, more known as a pragmatist than an ideologist, has still struggled to show his left hand. At the Labor Party conference in the fall, he said he couldn’t bring himself to seek private medical care or education. that this had been drilled into him by his Labor support family. He is undoubtedly sincere, but these comments have taken me as a sign that he misses something fundamental about many former Labor voters that Johnson instinctively understood: they too have aspirations.

While most Britons want improved public services – and at some point like to pay for them – I see no evidence that responding to inequality and poor services with less choice and competition is the way to win elections, or even the right policy. Labor’s approach is condescending rather than uplifting, and Starmer has so far maintained this misleading attitude.

He was at his best when he questioned the Tories’ Brexit deals or joined other parties to thwart a no-deal exit. But Labour’s own Brexit strategy was a mess – an attempt to appease both the support of the urban “remaining” and the “exits” of the working class. The latter preferred Johnson’s simple offer to “Brexit done” over toxic and fissile for Labor once the Brexit was completed.

His main opponent, Long-Bailey, is the candidate for “Continuity Corbyn”. She is a protégé of Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell and a lifelong socialist. She says that there is nothing wrong with the party’s radical left-wing economic policy and that it could go even further. “You probably see me on a picket line as often as you do on the mailbox,” she says. “And you can trust me to fight the establishment.”

Long-Bailey’s diagnosis of election loss is more about style than substance. Labor didn’t have a snappy slogan like Johnson’s Brexit. Their compromise position on Brexit was disapproved of by both graduates and residents, and anti-Semitism was not trusted. She also accuses the media of attacking Corbyn. All of this may be true, but it seems like you’re focusing on the path of a heart attack victim that leads to work that day.

Long-Bailey would not change much in terms of politics. It would focus the party on its Green New Deal, including an obligation not to generate net emissions by 2030. This plan has frightened unions, who fear that the target and measures against fracking and aviation will harm their members. As long as Johnson doesn’t give up his own agenda for an improved climate, Long-Bailey’s strategy will be too much risk for too little benefit.

However, as a Momentum-backed candidate, Long-Bailey has had a large organized movement that has access to membership data – a clear advantage as the members vote for the leader. (The National Executive Committee of Labor decided that the other candidates could not receive the data until one week before the ballot papers were sent out.)

This race will continue for a while. Candidates need support from at least 10 percent of Labor MPs (including Members of the European Parliament), 5 percent of Labor parties or three affiliated unions. The list is shortened by preference votes until a candidate reaches 50 percent. The results will be announced on April 4.

Early support for Starmer suggests that many party members know that a real correction is needed. But Corbynistas have enough time to try to influence the vote in favor of their candidate. This will hardly bother Johnson, but should deeply worry the rest of the country.

Therese Raphael writes a commentary on European politics and economy for Bloomberg Opinion.

