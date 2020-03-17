Jeremy Joseph locks G-A-Y until further notice after the Boris Johnson rant

Anastacia and Jeremy Joseph mark the return to G-A-Y on August 2, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale / Redferns via Getty Pictures)

Heaven and G-A-Y co-owner Jeremy Joseph has announced that all of his clubs in London and Manchester will be closed until long.

The move comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to avoid theaters, restaurants, theaters and nightclubs to help fight the coronavirus epidemic – but has refused to force the site to close.

The Royal Vauxhall Tavern, also in London, has forced it to remain open until it is forced to close.

Joseph tweeted: “@BorisJohnson Not That Leader Has No Appearance, No Security But I Decided I would not be comfortable opening it, G-A-Y would be closed until people knew it again.”

Heaven and G-A-Y close forever, Jeremy Joseph says.

Heaven confirmed on Facebook: “With a hard heart, it can work immediately, London nightclub London will not be reopened …. due to the complexity of COVID-19 and Boris Johnson’s announcement tonight.

“We will do our best to be responsive to future developments at this time, and accept any suggestions that will benefit our community as a whole.

“Take care of yourself, take care of each other – and we’ll see you at our next party soon.”

Just hours earlier, the club’s owner had failed because of Boris Johnson’s failure to pay any of the promotions while forcing closure.

He said: “Boris Johnson, you are a c ** t. Telling people to abstain from pubs, restaurants and theaters but not shut down, in some way, to ban illegal sites but to ensure that government is not entitled to workers receiving money.”

Other LGBT + closures include the Pleasuredrome Sauna, which is said to remain closed “for extended periods of time … in order to serve guests and guests with better service.”

The promise of the Royal Vauxhall Tavern remains open despite ‘coronavirus’ damage.

However, some sources insist that they feel comfortable even with government advisers – arguing that they will be released from the fund if they shut down voluntarily without government backfilling.

James Lindsay of the Royal Vauxhall Tavern told PinkNews in a statement that “it will not shut down the business voluntarily unless we are forced to do so by the competent government”.

He said: “I am thankful for the epidemic and the suffering associated with the lives of people and the world, but its weeds yesterday will have a profound effect on business, business restoration and job stability.”

Lindsay added: “This is a responsibility the Royal Vauxhall Tavern will have, but we have to stress, if you have a disease you should stay home.

“We understand that what we want cannot be shared with everyone and we respect how it is, we ask that you respect it as well.

“Today because of the government we have to consider hiring workers. I have a responsibility to take care of my entire team, as well as all LGBT players, DJs and progressives who work with us to protect them and keep people from working.”