[jeremy-pruitt-and-his-spouse,-casey,-celebrate-birth-of-daughter]

Jeremy Pruitt and his spouse, Casey, are celebrating the delivery of their daughter, Shelby.

Tennessee’s soccer mentor wrote in a tweet Friday that the relatives welcomed in their very first woman a month back.

“God done our relatives with a beautiful little lady!” Pruitt wrote in a tweet. “Having a few boys toughens you up, but Shelby melts my coronary heart! #girldad”

One particular thirty day period back God concluded our household with a stunning very little lady! Acquiring three boys toughens you up, but Shelby melts my heart! #girldadpic.twitter.com/350h0fYMlz — Jeremy Pruitt (@CoachJPruitt) February 21, 2020

Casey Pruitt additional in a tweet: “God has blessed us abundantly!”

Pruitt and Casey additional to a spouse and children that contains two boys at property — Ridge and Flynt — and Pruitt’s grownup son, Jayse.

Pruitt’s tweet integrated a picture of his a few sons with their little one sister.

