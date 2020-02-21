[jeremy-pruitt-will-appear-at-sec-media-days-on-very-same-working-day-as-nick-saban,-mike-leach]

Blake Toppmeyer, Knoxville Printed 2: 55 p.m. ET Feb. 20, 2020 | Up to date three: 13 p.m. ET Feb. 20, 2020

Nick Saban and Mike Leach will serve as the headliners on Day three of SEC Media Days when the party takes area this summer time in Atlanta.

Oh, and Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt will acquire his convert that day, way too.

The SEC introduced the schedule for the celebration on Thursday.

This will be Pruitt’s 3rd visual appeal at the conference’s annual preseason extravaganza. He’ll possible be overshadowed by talking on the similar working day that Saban will provide his yearly point out of the union and the quirky Leach can make his 1st visual appeal at the occasion immediately after Mississippi Condition hired him from Washington Condition.

Curiously, previous Vols athletic director John Currie experienced fascination in hiring Leach during the chaotic 2017 coaching look for. But Currie was fired the morning right after he satisfied with Leach. Phillip Fulmer changed Currie and hired Pruitt, who was operating as Saban’s defensive coordinator.

Pruitt’s switch in the course of the 4-day media times will be on July 15. Three Tennessee athletes also will do the media circuit in Atlanta. The function will be hosted at the College Soccer Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Resort, where it also took put in 2018.

Leach won’t be the only coach who will increase some enjoyment to the occasion. Lane Kiffin will show up as Mississippi’s coach. He previous appeared at SEC Media Days in 2009 during his lone year as Tennessee’s mentor.

Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz join Leach and Kiffin as the SEC’s new coaches.

Here’s the plan of what days coaches will appear. The purchase in which the teams will show up on their assigned working day will be released afterwards.

Monday, July 13

Florida – Dan Mullen

LSU – Ed Orgeron

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Tuesday, July 14

Ga – Kirby Intelligent

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Mississippi – Lane Kiffin

Vanderbilt – Derek Mason

Wednesday, July 15

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt

Thursday, July 16

Auburn – Gus Malzahn

South Carolina – Will Muschamp

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

