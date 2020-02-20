[jeremy-roenick-will-get-a-shout-out-at-donald-trump-rally]

Previous Blackhawks participant Jeremy Roenick, who was allow go by NBC Sports activities past 7 days, got a presidential shout-out during Donald Trump’s rally Wednesday night in Phoenix.

“He’s an Arizona hockey excellent, a close friend of mine,” Trump said. “He’s a great golfer, as well. He’s a challenging golfer. He’s challenging to conquer. He’s tough as hell. And if you defeat him in golfing, he’ll beat you bodily. He doesn’t treatment.”

Generally, Roenick would be in the NBC Sporting activities hockey studio on Wednesday nights, but he was suspended in December for generating inappropriate comments about his co-employees through an appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.

He issued a general public apology in January, but NBC Sporting activities introduced on Feb. 12 that he wasn’t coming back again.

Roenick performed 20 yrs in the NHL, together with 5 in Arizona with the Coyotes.

“He was the toughest hockey player,” Trump stated. ”He was just one of those fellas who could defeat you one way, and if he could not, he’d just defeat them up.”

The group cheered when Roenick’s identify was outlined and the president pointed him out.

“Thank you, Jeremy,” Trump mentioned. “He’s a winner.”

