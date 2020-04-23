Jermaine Dupri tells The AtL Black Community to Stay Home, ‘Don’t Die’ Because You’re Sold ‘

Play video content

Jermaine Dupri Atlanta’s black community is scared to see a spike in the deaths of COVID-19 IF the town opens for the biz on Friday, so he begs the ATL … “Don’t fall for the okie doke.”

The “okie doke” is a clear reference to Gov. Brian Kemp, which provides state-of-the-art lighting to open barbecues, hair and hair salons, tattoo parlors, bowling lys and many other businesses. However, Jermaine – an ATL and hip-hop icon – says it’s too early, and it’s a false image for the black community in his hometown.

JD arrives armed with statistics for his nearly 10-minute plea to Atlanta – which focused on COVID-19 killing African-Americans at an unhealthy rate, and that Georgia’s rank in the virus test.

He acknowledges the challenges of quarantine, and says he understands why people want to come out, but increases the stakes is too high to give the present. As he put it, “Don’t die ’cause you’re tired!”

The NAACP goes further than Jermaine, calling Gov.’s decision directly. Kemp “relentless and unilateral.” The org. says Kemp puts “at-risk communities directly at risk” in contracting COVID-19, and it’s calling on citizens to stop … and stay home.

Jermaine also called on the black community in Atlanta to harness the power of the “black dollar” by NOT spending on open businesses. His personal line – “What I want you to understand is that they expect us to die. We don’t have to go.”