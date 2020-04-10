Jerome Powell proves to be the perfect leader in the coronavirus moment

Good morning.

“No one of us has the luxury of choosing our challenges. Destiny and history provide them. Our job is to respond to the tests presented.”

It was Fed Chair Jay Powell who spoke at the Brookings Institution shortly after announcing an extraordinary new program to buy dangerous corporate debt as part of a $ 2.3 trillion rescue package. Fortune’s Bernhard Warner called this a “brilliant” announcement, putting the Fed in “completely unknown water.” Analysts were worried that the Fed would run out of ammunition. After all, it still had an unexplored corner of its arsenal waiting to be deployed.

Powell has proved to be the perfect leader so far. The speed at which he responded to the crisis is staggering, and the boldness of his movement is far beyond what anyone could have expected. But above all, he has worked with a steady temperament that stimulates confidence.

Of course, his disposition allowed Powell to withstand a multi-year genocide attack from President Trump. President Trump has appointed him: “Ignorance”, “Lack of terrible vision”, “A golfer who can’t putt,” No vision. “And this:” My only question is who is our larger enemy, Jay Powell or Chair Xi? “

Still, Powell ignored Twitter’s insults and worked quietly as he considered best. My guess is that when the crisis is over, he will be considered one of the heroes. He took the Fed to a place where his predecessor never imagined it could go, and it did so with very smooth hands. He met the presented test.

Separately, former CDC director Julie Garbirding, now Executive Vice President of Merck, virtually met with members of Fortune’s most powerful women community yesterday. In particular, Garberding replied last week to the points I raised in this column. A phenomenal explosion in the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry caused by a determined effort to find a cure and a vaccine for COVID-19-maximizing the usual unobtrusive price and profits for protecting intellectual property . “In the pharmaceutical industry,” partnerships are almost happening, “Garberding said. “That’s a good thing. They are looking for a way to solve the problem as soon as possible, and everyone is struggling to contribute.”

