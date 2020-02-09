Jerry Falwell Jr. compares Mitt Romney to Lion King’s Scar

It wasn’t just that last night in Fox News Jeanine Pirro Blowing up around Mitt Romney, Jerry Falwell Jr. appeared with Jesse Watters and compared Romney to scar from the lion king.

Really.

Watters made Falwell respond to Romney, who spoke in the Senate about how his belief led him to his conclusion when he voted in favor of the President’s conviction. “If you hear how He uses God this way in impeachment proceedings in the Senate, how is that compatible with you?” Watters asked.

Falwell said Romney should “keep his religion in his personal life as he treats other people”:

“I said on television the other day that when the Democrats acted as hyenas in the 1990s film The Lion King, the animated version, they acted like hyenas. But I also think Mitt Romney fits a bit in this film because I don’t know if you remember the character Scar, the lion who pretended to be – well, he was a … a LINO, I call it , But he tried to take over toppling the king and he worked with the hyenas to do this, and I think that’s what we’re seeing. “

“Some people have always worn halos to hide their horns,” he added, while insisting “not to say that about Romney.”

You can see above about Fox News.

