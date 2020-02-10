Jerry from ‘Cheer’ interviews stars at the Oscars

Sweet creature Jeremiah Harris will allow some celebrities to talk about their lives because the cheer star will be a correspondent at the 2020 Academy Awards. Actually, he could already be there –

HE IS HERE, HE IS HERE, HE IS HERE.

OHMYGOD THEYRE SPEAKS WITH JERRY FROM THE NETFLIX SHOW CHEER SHUT UP pic.twitter.com/6BXZdma6oZ

– jana 156 (@ilomiIobillie) February 9, 2020

Last year’s supporting actress # Oscar winner Regina King and cheer star Jerry Harris –

“You’re so sweet …!” Pic.twitter.com/55pg8f4Nid

– Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) February 9, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres commissioned Jerry to be her correspondent on the red carpet for the Hollywood event. As you can expect, his response to the news was so pure. It makes me want to vomit butterflies and sun rays.

I know that Jerry’s official title is “correspondent”, but I assume that he will appeal to all the stars. I am so excited. If you’ve stumbled across this thread without watching cheer, Jerry is known to his Navarro cheerleaders for his exhilarating words of encouragement – also known as “mat talk”. It is everything and more.

Catch sight of.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6_vaA0XOsQ (/ embed)

I apply this on my Monday morning and every morning after that.

In similar news, Jerry recently signed a contract with influencer management company Digital Brand Architects and their parent, UTA. Together, they help Jerry find business opportunities such as television, advertising, tours, literature, and product licenses. Three words: GET IT, JERRY. I’m so curious to see what he’s up to.

Regardless, the 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Channel Seven and 7plus today. If you want to tune in, the ceremony will be live from 12:00 PM (AEDT) at 7:00 PM, or you can stream it on 7plus.

Now stream the red carpet right here.

Image:

Instagram / @maggiembaird

