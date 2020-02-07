Jerry from ‘Cheer’ signed with a large talent agency

Jerry Harris, joy personified, has signed a contract with influencer management company Digital Brand Architects and their large parent company UTA. What kind of translates to money, money, money. Get the bread, Jerry. GOT IT.

Jerry, one of the breakout stars of Netflix’s competitive cheerleading documentary, Cheer, will explore new business opportunities with the agencies, according to The Hollywood Reporter. These business opportunities include television, advertising, tours, literature, and product licenses. Yes Yes Yes.

If mat talk with Jerry Harris doesn’t work out, I’ll get upset. I’m just saying.

This scene is EVERYTHING.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6_vaA0XOsQ [/ embed]

The absolute treasure is reported to continue his studies and sport at Navarro, so don’t worry, the Navarro content on his IG won’t go anywhere else.

Since the show became a bloody hit, Jerry and his Navarro friends have appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Both appearances were very healthy and I recommend you watch them if you haven’t done so already.

In both appearances, the crew had a lot of mat discussions about the most common things, and I love it deeply.

If you’re not yet tackling the documentary series – I doubt it, but just in case – Cheer will follow the cheerleaders of the 14-time National Championship winning team at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. It’s only six episodes long, so you can honestly turn it off in a day. I know next to nothing about cheerleading and what a “tumbler” or “flyer” actually means, but it doesn’t matter. You don’t need to know anything about cheers to enjoy the documentation. It’s so damn good.

Cheer when you stream Netflix now.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhXRx_lva18 [/ embed]

