Jerry Seinfeld Denies Rumors He’s Obtaining the Mets

Comedians getting athletics groups isn’t the strangest matter conceivable. Among the some others, just one of the homeowners of the St. Paul Saints is one particular Monthly bill Murray Will Ferrell is aspect of the possession team behind Los Angeles Football Club. So with the New York Mets’ possession predicament in a condition of flux, and some higher-profile suitors like Alex Rodriguez associated with the crew, it is not surprising to see yet another huge-name New Yorker connected with rumors that he’s on deck to acquire the Mets.

That New Yorker? Jerry Seinfeld.

Seinfeld’s title has been advised as a attainable purchaser for the team ever considering that Rodriguez explained to Jimmy Fallon “I need a partner!” relating to his own rumored bid for the Mets earlier this week. It probably does not damage that Mets minimal league affiliate the Brooklyn Cyclones have held a range of Seinfeld-themed promotions in the latest several years. Just one may well even say that Seinfeld turning into a companion in the team’s ownership is the upcoming rational move.

For now, the rumors connecting Seinfeld to the Mets stay rumors. According to a report at NJ.com, the actor and comedian instructed TMZ that he has no programs to purchase the workforce. “The highest level of sporting activities appreciation, specifically baseball, is a hotdog, a beer and a seat,” Seinfeld mentioned to TMZ.

That does seem like a real denial of curiosity, as opposed to the non-denial denials that are all too typical in sporting activities transactions at present. Perhaps, like a Seinfeld reunion, some variation on the notion of “Jerry Seinfeld, sports activities group owner” will display up on a upcoming Control Your Enthusiasm year. Stranger items have transpired.

