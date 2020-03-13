Jerry Seinfeld Says There’s No Interest In Buying The NY Mets, It’s More Fun To Be A Fan!

Play video content

exclusive

TMZSports.com

Jerry Seinfeld saying that there was no way he was going to try to buy his beloved New York Mets … speaking TMZ Sports IT’S fun to watch the game as a fan!

Jerry could really afford a Mets ownership – dude’s loaded. Forbes said he had spent $ 41 mil in 2019 alone … not including the fortune he received from “Seinfeld.”

There has been a lot of drama surrounding the ownership of the Mets team lately – with the Wilpon family trading. They have an agreement on the place of the minority owner Steve Cohen (he now owns 8% of the team) intending to buy an 80% stake. The deal set the Mets’ valuation at $ 2.6 Billion – but the deal fell through.

Today, many potential buyers are raising … there are reports Alex Rodriguez interested. A-Rod says he was a big Mets fan as a kid and he reportedly thought of putting together an investment group to try and buy.

So, when we saw Seinfeld in NYC we asked if A-Rod would be a good owner – or if Jerry himself was interested in buying a piece of the team – and that’s if he broke it. Jerry for us right there on the road.

“No! The highest levels of sports appreciation, especially baseball, a hotdog, a beer and a chair,” Jerry said.

“Nothing higher. That’s the pinnacle … People think team ownership is more fun, it’s actually LESS fun.”

He has a point … but unfortunately, fans have to wait for food – with MLB all action is suspended to scare the coronavirus.