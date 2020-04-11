Jerry Seinfeld to Release New Netflix Stand-Up Exclusive

Jerry Seinfeld performs all through Philly Fights Cancer: Round 4 at The Philadelphia Navy Property on November 10, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Image by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Visuals)

These times, as we’re all caught at property indefinitely in coronavirus quarantine, we’ve all bought a great deal of time to kill. Fortunately, there’s a new, aptly named Jerry Seinfeld distinctive coming future month to assistance us cope: 23 Hours to Kill will reportedly strike Netflix on May well 5.

The hour-long stand-up special was recorded at New York’s Beacon Theatre, wherever the Seinfeld star had a residency ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak pressured venues across the nation to close their doorways. Its title is a reference not to the simple fact that we all out of the blue have a large amount of absolutely free time on our fingers, but alternatively to a line of Seinfeld’s about how stand-up comics invest one hour a working day onstage and the rest of the working day waiting for that one particular hour.

23 Hours to Kill will be Seinfeld’s next distinctive for the streaming company, following Jerry In advance of Seinfeld. Prior to that 2017 release, his last stand-up distinctive was 1999’s I’m Telling You For the Very last Time on HBO.

“The specific attributes a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York Town, and showcases Seinfeld’s sharp angles on everyday everyday living, uncovering comedy in the commonplace,” a push release about 23 Hrs to Kill reads.

Seinfeld also is reportedly going to release a new book, his initially in 25 years, for Simon & Schuster in October.

