Jerry Springer gave his guests lists of 21 possible surprises

The Jerry Springer Show was known for the endless drama and bizarre behavior of the guests, and Springer was great at stimulating them!

There was no shortage of strange events, and the audience who tuned in always expected indecent and gross behavior that was of high importance for the entertainment value.

It turned out that the guests of the show also experienced some surprises …

21 possible surprises

To prepare guests for shocking or uncomfortable situations, Jerry Springer’s staff created a list of “possible surprises” that could appear on the show, and according to Belfast Telegraph, the producers ensured that guests knew at least one of these situations would unfold on air during her time.

In order to maintain the integrity of the “surprise effect”, the guests did not know which of the 21 possible scenarios would unfold.

The dark side

Over time, there have been some strange “coincidences” that revolved around the misfortune of guests who had previously appeared on the show. Tragic events seemed to emerge shortly after the guests’ appearances, leading some to believe that the show had a toxic effect on them.

Stamford Advocate reports two lawsuits filed on the show after the death of former guests.

Sad results

One was the case of Blake Alvey, who died of suicide just a few weeks after his episode aired. The other was a case in 2002 in which a former guest murdered his wife after speaking about a love triangle on the show.

The Springer Show referred to their “due diligence” practices and defended their position and assumed no liability or connection to these unfortunate incidents. They claimed that the guests signed with full approval on the dotted line and understood that one of the 21 surprises listed would unfold during their time on the set.

Jerry Springer told the Belfast Telegraph, “In both cases, it was a few weeks or months later. The situation in this life hadn’t changed,” referring to the tragic events and refraining from thinking that these events were in any way could be associated with his show.

