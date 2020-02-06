Jersey Bank returns to Nigeria and loots $ 300 million from Abacha

The Jersey government, a self-governing UK dependency on the Channel Islands between England and France, will return more than $ 300 million confiscated from former Nigerian dictator Sani Abacha.

The entire amount that was withdrawn from a Jersey bank account belonging to Shell company Doraville in June 2019 will be used to fund three major infrastructure projects in Nigeria, Channelstv reports.

That comes

after Nigeria signed an agreement with the United States and Iceland

from Jersey for repatriation of the $ 318,460,329 looted by Abacha

during his military regime in the 1990s.

The money was

washed by the United States in the 1990s under the presidency of Sani Abacha,

before being relocated to the Channel Island, the BBC reports citing jerseys

Civil Asset Recovery Fund.

The

The governments of Nigeria, the United States and Jersey signed the agreement this week

A portion of the Jersey repatriation agreement will be retained, and the United States may enter into the Jersey repatriation agreement

the same.

Nigeria

The Attorney General and Justice Minister Abubakar Malami signed the tripartite agreement

Agreement on behalf of Nigeria.

Speaking to reporters, he said the deal would speed up the return of spoils to Nigeria and stressed that the funds would be invested in the country’s infrastructure development.

“According to the parties’ agreement, the looted property will be used to build roads, including the Abuja-Kano Expressway, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and the Second Niger Bridge,” the Vanguard quoted.

“It is a

Clear evidence of the president’s accountability and transparency

Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

”It is a

clear evidence that international trust has been restored

Dealing with Nigeria in terms of transparency and accountability

Considering that we’ve recovered $ 322 million so far in 2018

Switzerland after understanding that the funds should be used for social purposes

Investment program for which it was envisaged, ”added Malami.

Premium Times states that the amount is the largest single asset repatriation on Jersey Island and one of the largest worldwide.

this is that

stolen from Mr. Abacha and his family at the latest in a number of other funds,

repatriated from Europe and the United States what the Nigerian media now

describes as the Abacha prey.

Meanwhile,

The United States has insisted that the money to be returned soon must be

held in a secured account by the Nigerian government.

Nigeria would

be required to replace the fund if it is stolen from the United States account

States warned.

“To ensure

that the funds are used responsibly and for the benefit of the nation that

Agreement includes mechanisms to monitor the implementation of this

Projects as well as external oversight, and it requires Nigeria to repay everyone

Loss of money due to new corruption or fraud in the account

established to hold the returned assets.

“This return

reflects the growing international consensus that countries need to work together

to ensure that stolen assets are returned in a transparent and accountable manner.

“This

Agreement is a symbol of the weight that the United States government is putting on weight

the fight against corruption, ”said the State Department spokesman.

Morgan Ortagus said.