Jersey Mike employees at LAX Can’t Hide faces

Employees of a Jersey Mike at LAX disobeyed the command of the city of Los Angeles to wear face masks … but so did customers.

The reality started in L.A. April 10, requiring shoppers and workers in key businesses to be open during the coronavirus pandemic to wear a face mask.

This includes food delivery businesses, like Jersey Mike at Terminal 2, but based on this video shot April 16 at lunchtime … workers didn’t comply.

As you can see, at least 2 employees serve customers who do not wear masks – including one who cuts meat – and the guy at the register tells us he wears a face mask … but it pulled at the cover only his beard and mouth, leaving his mouth and nose.

Two men who ordered food at the vid, including an apparent pilot, also did not hide.

As you know … many health experts today recommend wearing a mask outside to prevent the spread of COVID-19, even if it is not required in most U.S. states and cities.

However, in L.A. this is considered a non-compliance, even if Mayor Eric Garcetti said he hopes people will voluntarily comply.

This Mike Mike might need even more encouragement.