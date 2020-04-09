Jersey Shore Recap: Angelina and 24 Comics after a show in Vegas

Pauly D’s “Get lost!” tears of light passed through everyone’s mind at Thursday night’s rehearsal “Jersey Shore: A Family Vacation,” such as Angelina Pivarnick and Zack “24” Carpinello have been face to face since their big show in Las Vegas.

Earlier, Angelina had been charged Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s a couple of friends suddenly, as the group was spending the night in Sin City. The situation erupts when Zack says Angelina kissed him, which – other than her mouth-watering with JWoww – has no evidence of what happened. Finally, the two women wore their hair and really met each other during the last show.

On Thursday a new “24” fetish was held at the house to pick up Jenni and a variety of cringes.

“I haven’t seen 24 since Vegas. Me and Jenni, our meal is now but it’s going to be a very difficult time,” he said in a confession, before saying: ” Angelina, don’t say a word, be calm, calm, cohesive and be good. ”

After entering the house, Jenni ran upstairs to get some Mike “The Fact” Sorrentino, left 24 alone with Angelina and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

“Hello Angelina,” he told her, giving a smile. He asked how he was doing, as Snooki said loudly what everyone in the room thought: “So happy.” The two then smiled warmly until Jen was with Mike, who had never met Zack since they were in prison when they started dating.

Then Mike realized when they met – Jenni’s marriage to Roger – how much he could bench, how good his sex life was, and what he would do for a living. legally 24 said he hopes to get Jenni involved too, putting a red flag on Angelina’s head.

Earlier in the day, he and JWoww spoke to Angelina’s psychology grandmother, who said that Zack was not good and that he used Jenni as just “public.” In secret, Angelina said, “Ding, ding, ding, Grandpa is good!”

In the end, Mike said he thought 24 was “good” and “classy” and he was happy to see Jenni happy. That’s it Vinny Guadagnino also said he “doesn’t know the weather” in Vegas but if they are well-paid, “we are fans of it”.

In all that happened, Pauly kept shouting as Snooki said, “I want to die.”

Although the reunion ended without a big show, there was a preview of next week that showed fans being hit again. Turns out the fight on real social media that erupted in the aftermath of the Vegas shooting, finally burned, with JWoww publicly confronting Angelina and turning to Zack when he found out the real down.

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” airs Thursday on MTV.