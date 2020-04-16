Jersey Shore Recap: JWoww and Angelina Fight After Vegas Airs

When there is a big story in between Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Zack’s girlfriend “24” Carpinello and Angelina Pivarnick dropping in Las Vegas last year, they agreed to put a lock on it until they saw the development as the episode unfolded.

Thursday the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” was photographed after the last one and it didn’t look good, as JWoww chased after his girlfriend and girlfriend on social media – divorced at 24 and kept in touch with Angelina.

Yes, this is a “Jersey Shore” series in which the stars of the “Jersey Shore” reacted by watching the “Jersey Shore” episode.

Quick Awakening: While in Vegas, we spent a night in the city. Jenni ate cold at the club, while 24-year-old Angelina did not get annoyed by her reaction to both the club and the airport when they returned to the suite. Watch the full reap of this episode or watch the video above.

After he was fired, JWoww went to social media, saying he felt he had “disrespected someone I called a friend and to someone who said they liked me.” It is clear that Jenni was not the only one surprised by what she saw.

“After watching the episode in Vegas, it was a surprise to everyone,” Vinny explained Thursday. “After watching it, I think the whole world, including Jenni, was shocked. After seeing it with her eyes, Jenni was upset and reacted foolishly. Feeling bad for her. I’m Jenni. It’s her divorce, her kids, and now. To deal with another divorce, Jenni doesn’t need it right now. “

Appearing at Snooki’s house to talk about “all the f-king stories that have been around since,” Jenni kills her life.

“It’s good to watch the episode,” he joked. “My heart was pounding. I was literally sitting in the living room, blind. Nothing was ever done.

“When I watch this episode, I look at the naughty and drunk, I look at my boyfriend who is not helping me and making everything worse by giving Angelina something wrong.” . “I deserve better that night and it’s something I can’t go on. Believe me, he got it.”

He said the airborne alone was enough to identify him. “I’m dead. I’m really embarrassed. Right now, I’m not talking to Zack,” he said, turning her back and accusing her of “putting up a big twin between her friends and her friends.”

It was abducted at least a few days after a nasty Twitter battle between her and Angelina, as Jenni seemed to regret having taken her frustration with the price. “I didn’t know how to design it and deal with it and put a bad haircut with me and Angelina,” she admitted in a secret.

She made the whole situation wonder if she should attend an Angelina wedding, which includes a bridal shower, bachelorette party and the party itself, which should be considered a bridal party.

Angelina first talked to her fiancé Chris at first about how Jenni was reacting.

“He has seen her now and he is angry with me, when I told him so many months ago!” he said. “Did this girl give a fk about my feelings? She never gave a fk about my feelings, she didn’t give her a fk about her. It’s our wedding season and I have no control over that. their lives. “

Deena, the only one who attended Angelina’s wedding, hoped to facilitate a two-way peace deal. Speaking to Jenni, she explained that Angelina had sex with her Maid of Honor, believing Pivarnick simply “didn’t know how to solve the problem.” Deena said, “He’s fighting with his friends.”

She believed Angelina wanted Jenni to still be there for the weekend in New Orleans, but “didn’t know how to figure it out.” Deena felt they were both “too proud”, before asking JWoww what she thought of her appearance at NoLa to surprise Angelina and announce that she was open to improving their relationship.

Jenni came down, walked with Deena and helped her decorate the hotel room Angelina as a symbol of good faith.

“I feel the need to apologize,” she said confidently. “It’s not easy for me, but I will finish my hardest work. It will be amazing to see if we can get back to the right place. It’s like a series of surprises. Let’s end this hurdle and start over. . ”

If he hopes to get things done with Angelina, his 24th promise fails.

“I literally told her, you made it all happen. I told you not to be crazy. You thought you were cold and that was crazy,” Jenni told Deena after wearing a hat. “I don’t know how to deal with it when I look at it. The worst part about it was not showing that side for 5 months. So in 5 months he felt really connected to him. that? It hurts. When you look at this series, you have to go, this, done, done now but we don’t continue now. ”

The episode ends with Angelina’s appearance and her surprise – in a conversation between the two who raised them for the coming week.

As things turned out, the boys were planning their own meeting in Las Vegas. Ronnie, however, is MIA because the movie was interrogated after he was arrested following an explosion with Jen Harley on Airbnb.

He has been charged with kidnapping, domestic violence, weapons marks, kidnapping, two murders, and criminal threatening. He did not cover all charges and dropped charges of kidnapping, weapons and threats. The case goes on.

Moving on to the headline, Pauly said she had not spoken to Ron and had “given him his place.” Says Mike: “I like talking to him when he gets the chance, but it’ll just look where his head is.”

They both agreed that it was not okay for Ron to be with Jen, and said he “might feel a bit ashamed” because he had warned her about it before. “I just want to let her know that we support her as a brotherhood and that there’s nothing to be ashamed of,” Mike said.

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” airs Thursday on MTV.