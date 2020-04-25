Jersey Shore Star Pauly D has become a ‘quarantine beard’ and is unrecognizable to fans!

OMG !! Pauli D. The fans were really shocked by her new look!

Since posting the selfie on Friday night, it looked noticeably softer than we’ve ever seen before. The 39-year-old DJ now wears a “quarantine beard.”

Check out the ch-ch yourself (below).

Quarantine Bear ……… p.twitter.com/hHMJPqHGBv

– DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) on April 24, 2020

Wow. Sudden shock, right?

It feels like getting rid of her clean facial hair! Most of us have been struggling since insignificant businesses such as hairdressing and hairdressing have been closed during the quarantine, but Pauli has a more polished, more natural look.

As mentioned earlier, it doesn’t take long for fans to admire social media for their reaction! Some can’t believe their eyes Twitter The reality of the user joke is that the TV star looks like his actor Ronnie Ortiz-Magro now:

“Why did Paulie D dress like Ronnie …” he asked.

At the same time, this fan emphasizes one thing that Pauli’s image always remains the same.

“It simply came to our notice then. He hasn’t been seen in a mirror since 2009 and has never said, “Hmm, I’m going to have my hair cut today.”

They are not wrong! It’s LOLz. These funny jokes continue as shown below:

Pauli D?!?! photo.twitter.com/Q93qTQRwKb

– PettyBetty (@ PettyBettyGirl5) April 25, 2020

“Who are you, but if you don’t give Pauly D your phone …”

“Like the children of Ronnie and Pauli D.”

“What could be better than wanting Pauli D.” That

Why is Ron here when he’s playing like Rowley D ?! “

“There’s no such thing as hell.”

“I hahahaha this guy looks like Pauli D.” But it’s like someone pretending to be Pauli D.

This can be a minor maintenance manual operation Facetune, as this fan notes:

Pauli D also uses Facetune https://t.co/YVztXG3AEL

– Samantha Gardotski (@samgardocki) on April 25, 2020

The Rhode Island native posted the video Instagram At the beginning of the week, he can proudly look at his new beard. After all, editing a video is much harder! Look at this:

It’s time for you, Perezent readers! Does U feel this new look? Turn it off in the comments section (below).

(Through photos Patricia Schlein / WENN)