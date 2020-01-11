Jess and Gabriel Conte have vocal roles in “Des spyes disuisuis!” | Gabriel Conte, Jess Conte, Cinema

Loading...

Did you catch I ss and Gabriel Conte in Disguised spies with Tom holland and Will smith?

Music artists and the YouTube couple opened up to the fan experience on Instagram on Saturday, January 11.

“WE ARE IN A MOVIE! 🙈,” I ss written with some pictures of the theater. “It’s so exciting that we finally share the news!”

“Earlier last year, we both offered a few lines as” disguised spies “and it was an incredible experience,” she said. “Thank you very much to Fox Animation for this opportunity! seriously some kind of “check this list”. “

“If you are going to see the film, let me know if you can hear us (one of the replicas of gabe is pretty obvious in my opinion 😂) or look for us in the credits! 💛💛💛”, she added. ” We just published a vlog of the day we went to see it, on our channel jess et gabriel now! “

“Mom, we did it on the big screen!” Gabriel tweeted. “Well … just our voices 😉.”

If you missed it, I ss and Gabriel Conte recently won the Favorite Family / Couple Vloggers Award in Just jared jrFan Awards.

WE ARE IN A MOVIE WITH TOM HOLLAND & WILL SMITH! (OUR FIRST TIME SEE IT)

