jess-conte-announces-clothing-collection-with-windsor!

Jess Conte is including apparel designer to her resume!

The 23-calendar year-outdated YouTuber and social media star just announced that she’s likely to be launching a collection with Windsor!

“I made a minor assortment with Windsor! I did a spring edit so it’s all likely to arrive out really shortly. It was a incredibly entertaining course of action, I’d hardly ever performed everything like that in advance of,” Jess stated.

Jess included that lovers can anticipate to see her Windsor picks in the following number of weeks.

Listen to Jess‘ entire announcement here…

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UgpV60lnzYc" width="500"></noscript>