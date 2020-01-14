Jess Thirlby hopes England Roses & # 39; bloom & # 39; home Vitality Nations Cup

% MINIFYHTML9b05949d0a688efa977b53286763ab4e9%

Jess Thirlby is preparing to lead England home for the first time

With two journeys under his care as head coach of England, Jess Thirlby reflects on the voyage of Vitality Roses so far and looks at his toughest tests until the next Vitality Nations Cup.

Since announcing Tracey Neville’s successor at the end of July last year, Thirlby has barely a minute to think.

Instead, he has managed the dynamics of experienced Roses players who take time out of the test arena, assembled a new team of Roses and guided them on tours of Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Now that we are on our way to a new calendar year at full speed, it is time for a new test: lead the Roses on the local courts against some of the world’s most talented netball countries.

England Roses Squad for the Vitality Nations Cup

Eleanor Cardwell

George Fisher

Sophie Drakeford-Lewis

Quay Corbin

Natalie Haythornthwaite (captain)

Laura Malcolm (vice captain)

Amy Carter

Natalie Panagarry

Jade Clarke

Chelsea Pitman

Fran Williams

Razia Quashie

Kate Shimmin

Stacey Francis

Thirlby is ready to do this with a virtually unchanged team that won the 2-1 series in South Africa and believes that, despite the relative inexperience of the group, they are ready to flourish again.

“I think we have a group that likes being at home instead of being worried about it,” Thirlby told Sky Sports in preparation for the competition.

“I think we will see the best of this group to close this first international period before they rebuild.”

“I have tons of information to continue and this is just another chance to see a slightly different group again.”

Vitality Nations Cup 2020: all live on Sky Sports and broadcast on YouTube

January 19th

England versus New Zealand

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Jamaica versus South Africa

January 22nd

England versus South Africa

Birmingham Arena

Jamaica versus New Zealand

January 25

England versus Jamaica

Copper Box Arena, London

New Zealand versus South Africa

January 26

1st against 2nd match

Copper Box Arena, London

3rd versus 4th place competition

The Vitality Nations Cup brings together the world champions New Zealand, South Africa, Jamaica and the Roses in four days of competitions in three different cities in England, with live Sky Sports each broadcast and broadcast on YouTube.

Thirlby knows that despite missing three experienced players, the Silver Ferns will remain incredibly strong and the other two countries also offer significant challenges.

Every time the Roses step onto the field, they want to win, but the head coach also has other goals at stake when it comes to the four days of the game on the horizon.

“I believe that whatever happens to the outcome of the results will be a real measure of success for me to expose this group and see what levels we can achieve in the field in terms of our performance,” said Thirlby.

It is a completely different challenge when you are confronted with very different discreet game styles, and some players may find it easier than others. That is a major challenge in itself, but it is welcome because it is ultimately the landscape in which you operate during an important championship.

Jess Thirlby

The platform from which the Roses are built is their victory with 2-1 series over South Africa at the end of last year. It was a series where the head coach won many ideas to think about, just like his players.

“Both countries knew it was going to be a very competitive series. Before the games, I certainly had every confidence in the team, but perhaps the public was not so sure,” Thirlby said openly.

“We uncovered all the players that we eliminated, which was the key. But we did it at a good pace, we mixed them at the right time and to the right extent.”

“The series’ victory was brilliant and a boost of confidence for the team. It strengthened what I already knew, and they are a very talented group that deserved to be there themselves.”

Celebrate the roses on the field in Cape Town at the end of the series

The tour confirmed Thirlby the size of the character and the heart that has its side Roses. He gave live information about the work of the players who were under pressure and what he saw was a good omen for the coming months and years.

“One of the moments for me was in the opening game. With two games coming and going from normal time to overtime, I watched the players on the field and I could see how much it meant to them.”

“I would have been forgiven for thinking that it was a great championship moment because of the energy, commitment and passion of the players to overcome the line. That was really impressive,” he said.

“I looked into people’s eyes or I could see through their body language what it meant and I thought it was really special for a group that is not really consolidated as a team to show that character.”

Thereafter, Thirlby was encouraged by the improvement in the collective performance shown in the second test that players could ignore the nerves. The final test, although lost, provided more information.

“In the third, although we didn’t win, it was nice to see a team back from eight or nine goals in the international netball,” Thirlby said.

“That was a great idea and allowed me to see some winners and players who can feel those moments.”

“This time there were no medals, but see that (the spirit) is an integral part of the destination we are going to.”

As is the case with all teams, having a solid group of leaders on the field helps to speed up team development and Thirlby has trusted Captain Natalie Haythornthwaite and Vice Captain Laura Malcolm.

After the duo in South Africa set a good example, the head coach saw no reason to change their role in this competition.

“People migrate to them for the right reasons and they certainly demonstrate the values ​​and behavior that the group has said we want to see and know,” he said.

They work very well together and complement each other very well. They communicate very well with the players and with the group of staff in a very open and honest way. It works very well together. They preach a lot with the example, have a good work ethic and are not shy in terms of feedback and being constructive.

Jess Thirlby in Nat Haythornthwaite and Laura Malcolm

“With the proximity of the latest tests, I thought it was too good an opportunity not to allow them to continue their leadership roles.”

The Rose Cup of Nations campaign begins against the Silver Ferns on January 19 before meetings with South Africa and Jamaica, respectively, and Thirlby is open about its goal.

“I am very grateful that this type of competition has arisen,” said the head coach.

“I welcome the format with the first against the second and the third against the fourth. I am very curious about that. I think it gives us a real goal to try to make that first versus second game.”

“The goal of that goal is that the more goals we can achieve, the better prepared we are in Birmingham (Commonwealth Games 2022).

“We see this as an opportunity to make a final and why not? Why not us?”

Sky Sports is your home for netball and the live action returns to the air on YouTube with the Vitality Nations Cup. The four-country competition starts on January 19 with England against the New Zealand world champions.