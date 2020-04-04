Jesse B. Blayton, the first black radio station owner who helped MLK modify the planet

The partnership of Jesse B. Blayton, Sr., and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave a eager impetus to the civil legal rights movement. Blayton’s ownership of radio station WERD-AM in Atlanta and King’s oratory, alongside the huge subsequent of blacks, served change The usa around time.

Blayton was a pioneer African-American radio station entrepreneur. The lender president and professor acquired his station on Oct 3, 1949, for the value of $50,000, making him the 1st African American to possess and run a radio station in the United States.

His station WERD was also a pioneer in programming what he named “Negro appeal” music, enjoying early versions of rhythm and blues music that could not be identified in other places on the air. In the early 1950s, he began publicizing the rising civil rights movement.

The 1,000 watt-powered WERD had the very good fortune of currently being housed in the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge Setting up, the exact setting up which served as the headquarters of the Southern Christian Management Conference (SCLC) founded by King. Thus, WERD became a platform for the SCLC and the civil rights chief to attain the masses at the the very least detect.

King and Blayton arrived at an arrangement exactly where King would strike the 1st-flooring ceiling with a broomstick when he wished to make an announcement above the airwaves, prompting Atlanta DJ Jack Gibson, hired in 1951, to lower a microphone by a window from the 2nd flooring for King to broadcast the concept.

Jesse Blayton

Image courtesy Atlanta College Heart, Robert W. Woodruff Library

Blayton also hired his son, Jesse Blayton Jr., to serve as

station manager. He performed on-air interviews of Atlanta University

professors and other outstanding black leaders to comment on the major tales

of the working day.

Blayton remained the proprietor of the station right until 1968 when he bought WERD upon his retirement.

Blayton was born in Fallis, Oklahoma, on December 6, 1879. He graduated from the College of Chicago (Illinois) in 1922 and then moved to Atlanta, Ga to create a private apply as an accountant. Blayton passed the Ga accounting examination in 1928, making him the state’s first black Qualified Community Accountant (CPA) and only the fourth African American nationwide to hold the certification.

He also taught accounting at Atlanta University where he urged youthful black folks to enter the profession. Blayton died on September 7, 1977, in Atlanta. He was posthumously inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1995.