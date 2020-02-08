Jesse Eisenberg is Marcel Marceau in the IFC Films resistance trailer

IFC Films has released the official trailer for Jonathan Jakubowicz’s biopic drama resistance, which focuses on the determination and courage of the famous French actor and pantomime Marcel Marceau to save thousands of Jewish orphans in World War II. The film with Oscar nominee Jesse Eisenberg is scheduled to hit theaters on March 27. Check out the video in the player below! (via Fandango)

Based on the inspiring true story resistance follows the revolutionary story of a selfless act that would change countless lives forever. Before he was the world famous pantomime Marcel Marceau, he was Marcel Mangel, an aspiring Jewish actor who joined the French resistance to save the lives of thousands of children orphaned by the Nazis. Jesse Eisenberg stars in this addicting drama about a group of unsung heroes who are at risk of defending themselves against hatred and oppression during World War II.

As a young man who grew up in Nazi-occupied Europe, Marcel has no intention of interfering in the war. His duties include portraying Charlie Chaplin in burlesque clubs, painting backdrops for his plays, and annoying his stubborn father. His life was in turmoil when he was recruited into the French Resistance and put his acting skills to the ultimate test to teach orphaned Jewish children how to survive in the horrific reality of the Holocaust.

The film stars Oscar nominees Jesse Eisenberg (The social network) as Marcel Marceau and Ed Harris (Westworld) as George S. Patton with Edgar Ramirez (American crime history) as Sigmund, Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter Movies) as Emma, ​​Matthias Schweighöfer as Klaus Barbie, Géza Röhrig (Saul’s son) As Georges Loinger and Bella Ramsey (game of Thrones) as Elsbeth.

resistance written and directed by Venezuelan filmmaker Jonathan Jakubowicz (Stone hands). The film is produced by Claudine Jakubowicz and Carlos Garcia de Paredes, for whom they worked together Stone hands, Marcel Marceau’s eldest son Baptiste was reportedly closely involved in research for the film and will serve as an executive producer. Dan Maag, Thorsten Schumacher, Carlos Garcia de Paredes, Patrick Zorer, Jonathan Jakubowicz, Stephanie Schettler-Köhler, Matthias Schweighöfer, Marco Beckmann and Lars Sylvest are also used as producers.