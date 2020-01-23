Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are expecting their first child

Your modern family is growing!

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita are expecting their first child together, confirmed Ferguson, the star of the modern family, when he appeared with James Corden on Thursday in the aftermath of The Late Late Show.

The happy revelation came after host James Corden asked Ferguson if the 40th anniversary was “a big deal, just psychologically?”

“Yes,” replied the 41-year-old TV star. “Do you know what it is? It’s like you said, it’s when you finally grow up. I feel like I need to start doing things seriously.”

He went on and joked with the audience: “This is something I have never mentioned to anyone if we can keep it between the three of us and all of you. I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband! But shhh, don’t tell anyone Let’s just keep it between us. “

While Ferguson admitted that he was “very excited”, he revealed: “But it feels like I’m 44 now. I think let’s get this show going! I mean it’s a tick!”

Corden could hardly suppress his excitement when he asked if Ferguson knew whether the baby was a boy or a girl, whereupon Ferguson joked: “A human.”

There is this signature that we all love!

Ferguson has been married to Mikita, an actress and producer, since 2013. Her baby joy comes when Ferguson’s beloved TV show Modern Family ends after eleven seasons and the last episode airs in April.

