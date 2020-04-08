Jesse Tyler Ferguson wants Mitch and Cam to survive

Modern Family will bring the story of Mitch and Cam to an end. (ABC)

With a Family Family file nearby, star Jesse Tyler Ferguson has said he wants Mitch and Cam’s romance to remain positive.

Just try to figure out that if you think 2020 can’t grow, the Modern Family – an American mockumentary that has also seen satcoms – is coming to an end.

After 11 seasons and 250 episodes, the finale concludes the story of Mitch and Cam’s loving couple, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet respectively.

The men will look at the Family Tree Festival on Wednesday (April 8), but Ferguson said he believes the couple will remain in their hearts for many years to come.

Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson wants Mitch and Cam to continue to feel comfortable after the breakup.

Ferguson, who received five Emmy Award nominations in his role as Mitch, flashed his time on the show during an interview with The View on Monday.

Speaking to her home via video, the 44-year-old said: “I hope the show doesn’t last long.

“I believe that (Mitch and Cam) will always be a close-knit family for all.

“When I was a kid, at a club in Albuquerque, New Mexico, I didn’t watch TV and see anything on the television that was showing me.

“I believe the TV relationship will now be for more children who can watch the movie (and) say: ‘Yes I can marry anyone I want to be with their family and have the same experiences and aspirations of being a new parent like my parents’.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is expecting their first child in July.

Away from the cameras, and Ferguson himself is getting a great start with his modern family.

She and her husband Justin Mikita, are expecting their first child in July.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and her husband Justin Mikita are expecting their first child together. (Getty)

Ferguson described the couple as “spending too much time preparing our nursery” in California.

But when they ask their former allies for good advice, it’s not fair to say that they were given a laundry bag.

“It’s all good, but none of them fit in with anyone,” he said.

“You have to decide what to take and distribute, and figure out what will work for you.

“I don’t think I know until this little guy comes along.”