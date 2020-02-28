[Jesse Watters Declares Trump ‘The Excellent President’ For Coronavirus: ‘A Germaphobe Who’s Tough on China’]

Fox News host Jesse Watters claimed President Donald Trump is “the great president” to get on the coronavirus since he’s “a germaphobe who’s difficult on China,” Thursday, during The Five.

“The president was expressing when the CDC man or woman explained, ‘It’s inescapable that it is heading to get larger sized,’ the president mentioned, ‘Nothing’s unavoidable. It could get larger sized, it could get tiny, we just don’t know.’ The male is a germaphobe who’s tricky on China and is a border hawk,” mentioned Watters. “He’s the excellent president to choose on this virus, and this early travel restriction acquired us time as now all people acknowledges, however he was named a racist for doing it.”

“Now, the containment strategy so far is doing work. Not a single solitary American has died in the United States, and in accordance to John Hopkins University, America is the best organized region in the total environment for this,” he ongoing. “Doctors and administrators have been mobilized, and I’m very, really pleased with the truth that in a 12 months you’re heading to have a vaccine and in a couple of months you’re heading to have a therapeutic drug.”

