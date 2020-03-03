[Jesse Watters Not Afraid of Coronavirus: I Sat Future to an Asian Guy Carrying a Mask on the Subway and I Requested Chinese Meals]

Fox News’ Jesse Watters on The Five went on a riff against the novel coronavirus billing himself as impenetrable to the virus, stating that you can overcome the sickness with the “electric power of optimistic considering.”

The phase commenced with the Fox News co-host stating, “Yes, you want to know how I come to feel about the coronavirus, Juan [Williams]? If I get it, I will defeat it.”

Watters then ongoing by stating that he the two rode next to an “Asian guy” on the New York Town subway and requested Chinese foodstuff, as to tout that he is not nervous about contracting the fatal sickness.

“I’m not lying. It is the ability of favourable contemplating and I think The usa wants to wake up to that. I live in Manhattan, I acquired off work the other night time and went straight to the subway – Asian male sits down to me with a mask on, what do I do? End the journey and I go household to buy Chinese meals,” the Fox News co-host boasted.

“I’m not concerned of the coronavirus and no 1 else should really be that concerned both,” Watters said.

Watters ongoing, “I have folks calling me from the center of the nation and their assets surrounded by acres. They live in the center of nowhere and they are inquiring me about the coronavirus. Are you outrageous? What are they afraid for? Nine people have died. That is tragic but that is teeny.”

The Fox News co-host then mentioned that if infected with the virus and you expose others to the sickness, you should really “have expenses pressed in opposition to you.”

“Wash your fingers, people today. Do not get sneezed on and terminate your outings to contaminated international locations. And if you are at hazard in this state, and have flu indicators, quarantine by yourself, simply call a physician and get a examination. If you are heading to the shopping mall taking in in the food court docket, exposing every person like an idiot, you ought to have to have costs pressed in opposition to you…that is how I definitely experience.”

Watters then said that the United States is the best country to get the virus.

“This is the best nation in the environment to get coronavirus. If you get it in North Korea, they would shoot you lifeless. You really should be fortunate we dwell in this state,” Watters concluded.

Enjoy previously mentioned, through Fox Information.